Brush fire near Grand Mound destroys 1 business, damages homes, forces evacuations

GRAND MOUND, Wash. — A large, fast-moving brush fire near Grand Mound on Tuesday destroyed at least one business, damaged some homes and forced the evacuation of at least 10 homes, West Thurston Fire Authority said.

The new Scatter Creek Fire also created a traffic backup on I-5 just north of U.S. 12, authorities said.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources said three helicopters and seven fire engines were helping fight the fire near Scatter Creek and 183rd. Centralia Fire and Pierce County Fire was sending crews to help fight the blaze.

Capt. Lanette Dyer of West Thurston Fire Authority said a business she believes is called “Jack’s Landscaping and Topsoil” is a complete loss. Numerous “pieces of property” have been lost to residents, and some homes have been damaged. She said some “historical sites" also have been damaged.

No injuries have been reported, she added.

At least 10 homes have been evacuated, she said.

Dyer added that I-5 is backed up in both directions.

Centralia Fire said it was sending two water tenders to help Thurston Fire with the blaze.

