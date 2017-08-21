Taliban calls Trump speech on Afghan War ‘old,’ ‘unclear’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taliban spokesman is dismissing President Donald Trump’s remarks on Afghanistan as “old” and “unclear.”

Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tells The Associated Press, “The whole speech was old.” He says the Taliban will come out with a more detailed response, but he is initially calling Trump’s policy outline “unclear.”

Last week the Taliban issued a 1,600-word open letter to Trump warning against a troop surge, saying it would prolong what is already the United States’ longest war. Trump steered clear of discussing troop numbers, but said U.S. forces are in Afghanistan to win.

The Taliban have also said they aren’t ready for any peace talks, at least not until the U.S. and NATO give a time frame for withdrawal — something Trump says isn’t going to happen.