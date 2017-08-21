Man rescued after falling down embankment at Elwha River

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — First responders from several Clallam agencies took part in a rescue of a man who fell over an embankment at the Elwha River on the Olympic Peninsula.

The Peninsula Daily News reports a fire agency was called at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to help a man who fell about 20 feet down an embankment at the former Elwha Dam site.

Challam Fire District Assistant Chief Mike DeRousie says the man was hauled to safety with ropes at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to the Olympic Medical Center with leg and back pain.

DeRousie said the man had walked to the edge of the embankment to look at the Elwha River. He slipped and attempted to grab a rock outcropping but fell.