2 motorcyclists injured after encounter with bear

SEATTLE — A 60-year-old Hoquiam man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after he struck a bear on U.S. Highway 101.

The Olympian reports a Hoquiam man and his passenger were northbound on a Harley-Davidson Sunday when they struck a bear. Both riders were ejected.

A 21-year-old Aberdeen woman, who was riding with the man who hit the bear, was not injured.

The Washington State Patrol says a second motorcyclist also was flown to Harborview.

A second motorcyclist — a 64-year-old Hoquiam man — also was ejected from his Harley-Davidson when he lost control trying to avoid the motorcycle that hit the bear.

U.S. Highway 101 was partially blocked for more than three hours.

The condition of the bear was not known.