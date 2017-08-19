× Layoffs at Union Gospel Mission amid donation shortfall

SEATTLE — A Seattle organization that has provided help and shelter to people without homes for decades will lay off staff and cut programs for children after donation goals fell short.

The Seattle Times reported Friday the Seattle Union Gospel Mission will lay off more than a dozen permanent employees and end several local youth programs.

Through its men’s shelter in Seattle’s Pioneer Square and countywide outreach teams, the faith-based nonprofit provides aid to thousands of homeless people every year.

The nonprofit began providing activity and after-school programs more recently for children and teens. About 260 kids per year participate in the programs that will be shuttered.

Officials with the nonprofit, which is funded largely by private donors, had hoped to net $25 million in donations in 2017. Instead, it will end the fiscal year about $1.5 million short.