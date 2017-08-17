Spanish police confirm at least 4 suspects dead in second terror attack

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy looks on during a press conference after a meeting following the attack of Barcelona on August 17, 2017, when a van ploughed into the crowd, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 100 others on the Rambla in Barcelona.
A driver deliberately rammed a van into a crowd on Barcelona's most popular street on August 17, 2017 killing at least 13 people before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.
Officers in Spain's second-largest city said the ramming on Las Ramblas was a "terrorist attack". The driver of a van that mowed into a packed street in Barcelona is still on the run, Spanish police said. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)
Spanish police have confirmed that at least four terror suspects were shot and killed in a separate alleged terror attack south of Barcelona.
Police tweeted that they “have shot down the perpetrators” in response to a terrorist attack.
Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE, reported that the suspects may have been carrying suicide explosive belts.
The broadcaster said the suspects tried to carry out a similar attack to the one in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead earlier Thursday, by driving a vehicle into pedestrians. It said seven people were injured by the suspects, two seriously.