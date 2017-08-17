Bellingham man accused of assaulting elderly neighbor

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham man is facing a misdemeanor charge of assaulting an elderly neighbor.

The Bellingham Herald reported Wednesday that 44-year-old Alexander Ransom was cited for fourth-degree assault and warned by police not to contact the neighbor.

Police Lt. Don Almer says Ransom began yelling and cussing at his neighbor, a man in his 80s, to stop doing yard work around 9 p.m. Monday. Police say at one point Ransom “used his legs to push off” his neighbor who fell into a patch of thorn bushes.

Police say the man did not seek medical aid at the time, and at first didn’t want to be considered a victim. Police say he changed his mind after a shoulder pain and a trip to the hospital.

Ransom did not respond to a voicemail from the newspaper.