2 men arrested in Everett drive-by shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police have arrested two men suspected of participating in a drive-by shooting.

The Daily Herald reports that two parties, one in a Jeep and another in a dark-colored car, shot at each other as they drove down the road Wednesday.

Everett police officer Aaron Snell says it’s not clear what prompted the exchange.

The two men arrested, 18 and 21, are suspected of being in the Jeep at the time of the shooting. The 21-year-old is from Everett and the 18-year-old is from Bothell. Police did not immediately name them.

They were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and another firearms-related offense.

A judge on Thursday will determine whether there’s probable cause to hold them and set bail.