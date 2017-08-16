500-acre wildfire in Grant County forces mandatory evacuations, knocks out power to Quincy

#MonumentHillFire please stay clear the area to allow FIRE services to arrive safely @GCSOKyleForeman @GrantCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/kfoJC3jJSV — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 17, 2017

QUINCY, Wash. — A fast-spreading 500-acre wildfire forced mandatory evacuations northeast of Quincy and knocked out power to the city Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Washington Fire Marshal said at least 10 homes were under mandatory Level 3 evacuations, and state mobilization had been approved to help battle the Monument Hill Fire.

“Homes and crops threatened,” the state Fire Marshal tweeted about the “growing” wildfire.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said a Red Cross shelter was opening at midnight Quincy High School for those homeowners who had to evacuate.

BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations ordered in Grant County for Adams Road N. areas of RD 13-NW and RD J.8-NW. Wildfire east of Quincy WA. pic.twitter.com/f2cFggChfb — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) August 17, 2017

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page, “Level 3 (evacuation) means you are in immediate danger. Load your family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. There will be no further warnings!”

.@wastatepatrol en route to #MonumentHillFire. Power out in Quincy. STAY OUT OF AREA! Do not park on shoulders. Firefighters need access! — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 17, 2017

Photos of the #MonumentHillFire are from Maria Cardenas. Level 3 evacuation notices are in effect at on parts of Adams Road. pic.twitter.com/gZGyJMg2L3 — #kxly 4 News (@kxly4news) August 17, 2017

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.