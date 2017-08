Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A special camp is giving kids touched by cancer a chance to have fun. It's called Camp Sparkle and its put on by cancer pathways, formerly known as Gilda`s Club

Camp Sparkle is a day camp.. and its full of activities like art therapy, exercise and field trips... for children who might have cancer themselves, or have a parent of family member who's had cancer.