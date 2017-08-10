× United to offer passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — United Airlines plans to offer daily passenger flights from Everett’s Paine Field airport starting next year.

The airline announced Thursday that six daily flights from the airport north of Seattle to its hubs in Denver and San Francisco will begin in the fall of 2018.

In May, Alaska Airlines also announced that it would begin offering daily flights out Paine Field next fall.

Flying out of Paine Field would give travelers another option to flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which is south of Seattle.

Propeller Airports is developing a two-gate passenger terminal at the Snohomish County airport in a public-private partnership with the county.