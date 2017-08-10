At town hall, Rep. McMorris Rodgers questioned about her GOP health care vote, Trump

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election, taking questions Thursday night on health care, the president and North Korea.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/3N9HPe) the Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University.

Many questioned her support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with the crowd chanting “Save our health care” at the close of the event.

“Why did you vote for a health care plan that does not … (provide) for the same health care benefits that you get?” asked one woman amid cheers from the largely partisan crowd.

McMorris Rodgers told the crowd that everyone needs access to health insurance, but didn’t provide specifics.

She also reiterated general support for President Donald Trump, prompting a crowd outburst of mostly boos.

One woman asked if the congresswoman believed Trump was “mentally stable.”

“Donald Trump was elected president,” McMorris Rodgers responded, drawing both boos and cheers.

When questioned on threats being volleyed between North Korea’s leader and Trump, McMorris Rodgers said she was “pleased to see a president that is taking this very seriously.”

About 100 protesters held signs supporting science and health care outside the event and urged people to “Repeal and Replace Cathy.”