Kent police shoot, kill man after suspect allegedly drags officer with car

KENT, Wash. -- Kent police shot and killed a man after they say he dragged one of their officers with a car.

Police were called around midnight Wednesday to the Benson Mall, a strip mall off 104th Ave SE. Officers were responding to a hookah lounge for a domestic violence no contact order.

Officers say a 20-year-old man ran out of the back of the lounge to his car. Police chased him, and say he dragged one of the officers before the other two opened fire on him -- killing the suspect.

None of the police officers were hurt. Per department policy, they have been placed on administrative leave.

Investigators say the suspect had violated the no contact order three times in the last few days. They also say the car he was in had been reported stolen.

