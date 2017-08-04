MISSING: Year-long search for teen from Canada comes to Seattle, Portland area

MISSING FROM CANADA —

The search for a missing teen from Canada has come stateside, after authorities say she could be in the Seattle or Portland area.

Mekayla Bali, 18, has been missing for more than a year. She was last seen at a bus depot in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on April 12th, 2016.

Her mom says she wasn’t troubled, or into drugs, but believes she’s being influenced by someone else.

Mekayla’s family — desperate to find her — has posted a heart-wrenching video for her through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She may use the last name "Niebergall."

She may wear glasses.

She's 5’2” and weighs 115 pounds.

Again, authorities think she could be in the Seattle or Portland area. Several tips have also centered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

If you know anything that can help find Mekayla and get her back with her family, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.