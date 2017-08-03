Cops call woman a hero after detectives rescue 2 children from sex assault in Tacoma home

Police are calling a sharp-eyed airline passenger a hero after she spotted another passenger texting about sexually assaulting children, leading officers in Tacoma and San Jose to arrest two people and find two young victims, authorities said Thursday.

During a news conference on Thursday in San Jose, an investigator said two young victims had been rescued from a planned assault and taken into protective custody.

“Extremely disturbing — some of the sex acts talked about not only molesting the children but performing bestiality,” Sgt. Brian Spears said.

San Jose police said they arrested a man in the city’s airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. The man’s texts led officers to arrest a woman in her Tacoma home. He also lives in that city.

The plane passenger told authorities that he was sitting in front of her and texting about the abuse with a large font on a large smartphone. The font and screen were so big that the passenger was able to take photos of the text conversation, police said.

The passenger, who police didn’t identify, alerted the flight crew. A flight attendant notified an officer stationed at the airport, and he was arrested.

“I’d like to highlight that if it wasn’t for this particular passenger taking action to alert the staff and alert the police, this catastrophic event would have been horrific,” he said. “In my eyes she is our hero. That’s what I’m here for – to recognize her for her heroic actions.”

He is accused of attempted child molestation and solicitation of a sex crime. Burnworth was arrested on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of children.

The suspects are in jail Wednesday, and it’s was not known if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

Seattle and San Jose police declined to discuss the children’s relationship to the suspects. The suspects are dating, Spears said.