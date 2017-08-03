Beware: Playground equipment can become dangerous for kids during heat wave

SEATTLE — With these near record-breaking temperatures in our region, many of us are choosing to get out of the house and take our kids to the local park.

But in our effort to make sure you and your family have a safe summer, we have a warning about that playground equipment sitting out in the blazing sun. It can get hot and, in some instances, cause serious burns to unsuspecting kids.

Louella Cravens says she pays close attention because she doesn’t want her little ones to get burned.

“The sun is directly on the slides and I can’t dress my daughter or my niece in pants or leggings, you know, it’s hot outside,” says Cravens.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, metal, plastic and rubber surfaces all over the jungle gym can really heat up. Even in mild weather like the 70s, if the equipment is in direct sunlight for an extended period of time, there’s a risk for thermal burns.

The CPSC says you should watch out for uncoated metal equipment or metal equipment where the heat-reducing coating has rubbed off. Also, be wary of dark-colored plastics, rubber, asphalt and concrete surfaces.