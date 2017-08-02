Man and Tacoma woman arrested after child-sex texts noticed during flight

TACOMA, Wash. – A man and a Tacoma woman were arrested after a fellow passenger on a flight out of Sea-Tac caught a glimpse of the man’s texts messages and saw that they were about child sexual exploitation, Seattle police said in a press release Wednesday evening.

On a flight to San Jose on Monday, police said, the male suspect was texting on a large phone using a large font. His fellow passenger became disturbed and surreptitiously took pictures of the messages and contacted authorities as soon as the plane landed.

Police detained the man – SPD didn’t say where he’s from – and San Jose detectives found the texts and identified the recipient. Police said she’s a woman who lives in Tacoma, and they said she has access to children as either a caregiver or babysitter.

Seattle police have an Internet Crimes Against Children unit, so a detective from SPD was assigned to the case and found the woman living in a Tacoma home with her ex-husband, his new wife and three children. She was arrested.

Police said no charges have been filed yet pending the completion of the investigation.