After 2nd day of vote-counting, Moon maintains second-place lead in Seattle mayoral primary race

SEATTLE — Urban planner Cary Moon on Wednesday maintained her second-place standing after the second day of vote-counting in the Seattle mayoral primary race.

The top two finishers in the primary will face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

With 22.6 percent of ballots counted, former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan had 32,376 votes or 31.5% of the ballots counted. Moon was next with 16,168 votes or 15.7%.

Not far behind Moon is Nikkita Oliver with 14,190 votes or 13.8%.

Moon said in a statement Wednesday, “The numbers look good, we’re on the right track … We’re not yet claiming victory … Let’s see what tomorrow’s count show us.”

What’s clear is that Seattle will have its first female mayor since 1926.

In the Tacoma mayor primary race, architect Jim Merritt held on to his first-place lead Wednesday with 7,663 votes or 40.7%. Former Tacoma City Councilwoman Victoria Woodards was second with 6,825 votes or 36.3%. Evelyn Lopez, the only other candidate, had 22.8% of the vote.

It appears that Merritt and Woodards will face off in the Nov. 7 general election.

In the extremely close Everett mayoral primary, Cassie Franklin took the lead Wednesday with 3,150 votes or 30.77%, while Judy Tuohy had 3,075 votes or 30.04% and Brian Sullivan had 3,056 votes or 29.85%.

More ballots will be counted and vote totals released Thursday.