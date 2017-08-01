Puget Sound cooling centers open ahead of heat wave

SEATTLE — Cooling centers across the Puget Sound have opened in response to this week’s excessive heat that began today, Tuesday. An excessive heat warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

Libraries in most counties have air conditioning and they are open during the day for people to use, along with malls and indoor train and bus stations. Below is a list of additional cooling centers in each county.

King County

The Seattle Center Armory is equipped with air conditioning and will serve as a cooling center.

Senior Centers

The following senior centers have air conditioning or are relatively cool and are open to the public. Please call the individual location before you go for open hours and to verify that the facility is cool.

Asian Counseling and Referral Service Senior Center (3639 Martin Luther King Way S.) – 206-695-7600

Ballard NW Senior Center (5429 32nd Ave NW) – 206-297-0403

Central Area Senior Center (500 30th Ave S) – 206-726-4926

Greenwood Senior Center (525 N 85th Street) – 206-297-0875

Pike Market Senior Center and Food Bank (85 Pike St, #200) – 206-728-2773

South Park Senior Center (8201 10th Ave S, Suite 5) – 206-767-2544

The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon St) – 206-932-4044

Southeast Seattle Senior Center (4655 South Holly St) – 206-722-0317

Sunshine Garden Chinese Senior Community Center (611 S Lane St.) housed in the Chinese Information and Service Center – 206-624-5633

Wallingford Community Senior Center (4649 Sunnyside Ave N, Ste. 140) – 206-461-7825

Pools and Water Areas

Four-day-a-week Wading Pools (both are open noon to 6:30 p.m.):

Hiawatha Community Center, 2700 California Ave. SW, Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat

Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way SW, Mon/Tues/Sat/Sun

Three-day-a-week Wading Pools (all are open from noon to 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted):

Bitter Lake, 13035 Linden Ave. N, Wed/Thu/Fri through August 18

Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th, noon to 6:30 p.m., Fri/Sat/Sun through August 20

Dahl Playfield, 7700 25th NE, Tues/Wed/Thurs through August 17

East Queen Anne, 160 Howe St., Sun/Mon/Tue through August 20

C. Hughes, 2805 SW Holden St., Wed/Thu/Fri through August 18

Soundview, 1590 NW 90th St., Sat/Sun/Mon through August 20

Wallingford, 4219 Wallingford Ave. N, Wed/Thu/Fri through August 118

Daily Wading Pools (all are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 5, unless otherwise noted):

Green Lake, N 73rd and E Green Lake Dr. N

Lincoln Park, 8600 Fauntleroy Ave. SW

Magnuson, eastern end of NE 65th, noon to 6:30 p.m. through August 27

Van Asselt, 2820 S Myrtle St.

Volunteer Park, 1400 E Galer St

Daily Water Spray Parks (all are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September 4):

Ballard Commons, 5701 22nd NW

Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park, 3901 Beacon Ave. S

John C. Little, 6961 37th S

Lower Judkins, 2150 S Norman St.

Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale

Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N

Miller Community Center, 330 19th E

Northacres Park, 12800 1st NE

Lifeguarded Beaches (noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays)

Matthews, 9300 51st NE through September 4

Madison, 1900 43rd E through September 4

Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 4

Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 4

West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. through September 4

East Green Lake, 7201 E Green Lake Dr. N through August 27

Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE through August 27

Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. through August 27

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S through August 27

Outdoor Pools

“Pop” Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd W, daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., call 206-684-4708 for public swim times. Open through September 10.

Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily, noon to 7 p.m., call 206-684-7494 for public swim times. Open through September 4 and open on September 9-10.

Pierce County:

Ten Spraygrounds – all locations operate from 10 am to 8 pm:

Outdoor Swimming Pools



Community Centers

Each of our community centers offer a space where community members are welcome to gather with other community members and escape the heat. Bring a book, deck of cards or board games to play at tables and chairs in our community spaces.

Hours vary by location – visit website for more information

Snohomish County:

The Carl Gipson Senior Center, 3026 Lombard, is a cooling station. Their hours:

Monday & Tuesday – 8:30am – 4:30pm

Wednesday – 8:30am-8:00pm

Thursday & Friday – 8:30am-4:30pm

Saturday – 8:30am-4:00pm.

Thurston County:

Lacey Timberland Library, 500 6th Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503

Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, WA 98503

Well Behaved Pets Welcome

Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St NW, Olympia, WA 98501

Call 360-753-8380 for more information

Olympia Timberland Library, 313 8th Avenue SE

First Christian Church – Olympia, 701 Franklin Street SE

Well Behaved Pets Welcome

Bucoda Community Center, 202 S. Main St.

Well Behaved Pets Welcome

Tenino Quarry Swimming Pool, 300 W Park Ave, Tenino WA 98589

Shaded porch area and some shade at pool

Admission: $4/person general admission;

$2/person for individuals living within Tenino School District

Thursday-Sunday 12 noon – 6 pm

Closed Monday – Wednesday

Tenino Fire District 12, 187 S Hodgden St SE, Tenino WA 98589

Open 24 hours daily

Tenino Timberland Library, 172 Central Avenue W

Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market Street

Tumwater Old Town Center, 215 N 2nd Avenue SW

Call 360-754-4160 for more information

Yelm Timberland Library, 210 Prairie Park Street

Tuesday – Thursday 10 am – 8 pm

Yelm Public Safety Building, 206 McKenzie Avenue

McLane Black Lake Fire Station 91 & 95

125 Delphi Road

5911 Black Lake Blvd SW

Anytime on days with temperatures expected to be 90 or above

Well Behaved Pets Welcome