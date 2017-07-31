Families in Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million

SEATTLE (AP) — The families of five Washington state high school students fatally shot in the Marysville-Pilchuck High School cafeteria in 2014 have settled a lawsuit against the schools district’s insurance company for $18 million.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/Bm4J1c ) attorney Lincoln Beauregard, who represented the plaintiffs, said the settlement amount was determined by the cap of the Marysville School District’s insurance policy, which was $20 million.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit alleging that a substitute teacher had been told of the possibility of a shooting but failed to alert school officials.

Documents filed Monday in Snohomish County Superior Court say the plaintiffs elected not to pursue amounts that would erode the school district’s general budget designated for educating and protecting students.

Four students were killed and a fifth critically injured when 15-year-old student Jaylen Fryberg opened fire on them before killing himself.