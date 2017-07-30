× Seahawks’ top pick Malik McDowell out for undetermined time after ‘vehicular accident’

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks’ top draft pick isn’t in training camp yet after being involved in a “vehicular acident” recently, a team spokesperson said, and reports indicate he could potentially miss the season.

The team issued a short press release after the first practice of the season Sunday morning say defensive lineman Malik McDowell “suffered an injury,” but didn’t elaborate.

“As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there,” the statement reads.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that McDowell was in an ATV accident, and could miss the season.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Malik McDowell could miss the season after his ATV accident. Hope he's back in town soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

McDowell was the Seahawks’ second-round pick, their first overall in this year’s draft.

McDowell was involved in a car accident and remains in Michigan. Has been placed on reserve/did not report. Hoping the best for him #Q13FOX — Michelle Ludtka (@MichelleLudtka) July 30, 2017

The team said its medical staff have been talking to McDowell’s doctors.

“At this point, it is important for Malik to stay home and rest,” the Seahawks said. “We consider this a long-term relationship, and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik.”