Water skier injured in 100 mph crash at Tacoma race

TACOMA, Wash. — An Australian skier is recovering after crashing at speeds nearing 100 mph during the World Ski Racing Championship at Point Ruston in Tacoma on Saturday.

Following the crash, a Coast Guard rescue crew pulled the skier from the water and took them to the boat ramp where medics were waiting.

Medical personnel determined the water skier suffered back injuries and a broken leg, but they are expected to recover.

The person’s age, gender and other details related to the crash were not immediately available.