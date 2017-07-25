× Chancellor: ‘It would be a blessing’ to finish career with Seahawks

SEATTLE – For a guy who spent 10 days in a wheelchair this winter, Kam Chancellor sure is excited to put a Seahawks uniform on again.

The Seattle Seahawks’ strong safety told Q13 News during an exclusive interview that he decided to have bone spurs removed from both ankles at the same time last February because he “wanted to get it over with” – but he paid a price.

“I was in a wheelchair for like a week-and-a-half, man,” Chancellor said. “It was hard, but I got it over with. There was some pain for like a week – I’m in the bed just ‘rrrrrrh,’ just biting the pillow.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, of course. Chancellor is notorious for being one of the hardest hitters on a notoriously hard-hitting defense. He said he wishes he could go back in time and warn himself to be a little easier on his body.

“Take care of that body, Kam,” Chancellor said he’d tell himself. “As a young dude, you think you’re really just invincible. You don’t really do everything you need to. And you don’t really know, coming out of college.

“So, if I could talk to the young Kam, I’d tell him ‘take care of your body.’”

Believe it or not, the four-time Pro Bowl selection will begin his eighth NFL season when the Seahawks open training camp next weekend. All of those seasons have been in Seattle – and Chancellor said he hopes all of his remaining seasons will be there too.

“It’s never up to me – it’s already been written – it’s never up to me, but that’s what I want to do,” Chancellor said. “I think it would be real special. Not too many people do that in their NFL career, their football career, to stay on one team the whole time and have an impact on that team.

“So, I think it’d be a blessing and I would love it.”

One reason Chancellor wants to stick around: He thinks the Seahawks are still well within their window of opportunity to win another Super Bowl – or Super Bowls.

“We’re still in our prime right now, the whole team,” Chancellor said. “We’re still growing. We added new guys to the puzzle, and they’re fitting in well, they’re working hard.

“They’re coming in very humble, and all they want to do is learn and get better.”