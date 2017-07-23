Four-time Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard opens swim school in Gig Harbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amanda Beard, a four-time Olympian and seven-time medalist in women's swimming, has opened a swim school in Gig Harbor, where she currently resides. The swim school was recognized by the International Swimming Hall of Fame in a nationwide effort to educate and encourage parents to start swim lessons for their children as early as six months old.

Beard first won the hearts of Americans in the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, when she won a gold medal and two silver medals as a 14-year-old. She talked about those experiences and transitioning from Olympian to swimming instructor on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.

For more information on Beard Swim Co, visit BeardSwimCo.com

“We created Beard Swim Co. with the belief that the ability to swim is one of the greatest gifts you can give your child,” said Beard. “Swimming remains a huge part of my life and as a mother of two young children, I know the benefits of learning to swim firsthand. We’re thrilled to be recognized by the International Swimming Hall of Fame and feel lucky for the opportunity to work with children of all ages in the pool.”

1. Swimming makes kids happier, healthier, stronger, smarter, more curious and safer.

2. Kids can start swimming lessons as early as six months old.

3. Kids who learn to swim before the age of 5 are often months or years ahead of their same age peers in both cognitive and motor skills.

4. Swimming opens the door to many lifelong recreational and occupational opportunities that aren’t available for those who can’t swim.

5. Swimming can save your life or help you save the life of another.

6. Swimming is more than a sport, it’s a life skill.