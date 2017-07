× Two dead after car goes over an embankment in Renton

RENTON — The Renton Regional Fire Authority is on the scene of an accident at Harrington Place SE and Royal Hills Dr. RRFA tells Q13 News that a truck left the road and went down an embankment, killing an adult man and a juvenile girl. Their names have not been released while authorities notify family.

Investigators are working to find out why the truck may have gone off the road.

