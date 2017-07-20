× King County Council putting property tax proposal on Nov. 7 ballot

SEATTLE — The King County Council on Thursday unanimously approved legislation putting a “Veteran, Seniors and Human Services” property tax proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot.

If approved by voters, it would replace the existing tax, which expires this year, and set the new levy at 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for six years.

“As a local government, King County has few tools beyond the property tax to fund vital services,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.

According to the County Council, the revenue from the new levy would be divided into three shares and used for:

Veterans. To plan, provide, administer and evaluate a wide range of regional health and human services and capital facilities for veterans and military service members and their respective families.

Seniors and caregivers. To plan, provide, administer and evaluate a wide range of regional health and human services and capital facilities for seniors and their caregivers or to promote healthy aging in King County.

Vulnerable Populations. To plan, provide, administer and evaluate a wide range of regional health and human services and capital facilities for vulnerable populations.