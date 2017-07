SEATTLE — More than 70 years ago, two American sailors shared a moment in hell.

One of them — a Seattle area resident — saved his fellow sailor, after two Japanese suicide pilots plunged their warplanes into the deck of their Essex-class aircraft carrier USS Bunker Hill while it was supporting the U.S. Marine invasion of Okinawa.

We have their story, including surprise reunion 72 years in the making.

WGN’s Steve Sanders introduces us to the ‘Brothers of Bunker Hill.”