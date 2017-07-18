Woman gets stranger’s red light ticket and may be forced to pay

BELLEVUE, Wash. – A Mount Vernon woman said she received a ticket in the mail for someone else’s illegal move. After talking to the city of Bellevue, she said she was given an ultimatum, pay the $124 dollar ticket or fight it in court, which she said would cost her an entire day of work.

When Cassandra Martinez opened her mail, she said she was shocked to find a ticket and a picture of a big black truck running a red light in Bellevue. The problem she said is it’s not her truck. Martinez’ truck is a ’72 Chevy on wood blocks in her garage. She said she hasn’t been able to drive it for six years.

The Mount Vernon woman said there was a mix-up with the license plate. Her truck’s plate ends in an “E,” the other truck in the photo ends in an “F.”

Martinez said she called the city and was told it’s a clerical error, but she would still need to come to the city and dispute the ticket in front of a judge. Martinez said there isn’t a way to do that without taking an entire day off of work.

“I mean the license plates are different, it was a clerical error, I don’t understand how a police officer would have even signed this ticket, because the fact that it was a black Dodge that was newer, and you’re saying it’s my ’72 Chevy pickup,” she said. “I think If someone had paid attention to their job, this probably would not have happened.”

Martinez said she’s already spent an entire day on the phone with a city she hasn’t visited in over 20 years. She’s upset that the clerical error can’t be handled over the phone or via email.

She plans to fight the ticket, but hopes the city changes their policy. She also wants to warn others that this happened to her.

We’ve reached out to Bellevue Police, but have not heard back.