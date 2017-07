SUMNER, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating a possible ammonia leak at a seafood wholesaler in Sumner.

Crews were called around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to Shining Ocean Inc. in the 1500 block of Puyallup St.

Pierce County firefighters said they quickly isolated the immediate area and Puyallup St. was closed as a precaution.

#BREAKING Update. Crews onscene reporting an ammonia leak. Crews have isolated the immediate area and have closed Puyallup St in #Sumner pic.twitter.com/3cPMQTxvzs — Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) July 18, 2017

