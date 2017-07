× Seattle mayoral candidates debate

The top six Seattle mayoral candidates will debate Monday night at the Impact Hub Seattle. The top six are Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Michael McGinn, Cary Moon, and Nikkita Oliver. The debate is from 6-8, followed by an hour-long meet and greet with the candidates. If you would like to attend, click here for tickets. If you have questions for the candidates, tweet them using #SEAMayor.