Body of skier who plunged into crevasse on Emmons Glacier recovered

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash. — The body of a skier who had fallen 150 feet into a crevasse on the Emmons Glacier on Sunday has been recovered, the park said Monday.

Mount Rainier National Park search and rescue crews received a report Sunday afternoon, via a 911 cell phone call, that a skier had fallen into a crevasse near the 12,800 feet elevation of Mount Rainier. Earlier Sunday, three people had summited Mount Rainier and were descending when one of the members skied into a crevasse.

A helicopter inserted six climbing rangers at the summit and they climbed down to the location of the accident. Using ropes, rangers descended about 150 feet into the crevasse where they found the skier “who showed no signs of life.” The skier had suffered “traumatic injuries and was unresponsive.”

Six rescuers raised the body to the surface of the glacier, where a helicopter took the victim to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identify of the victim and cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.