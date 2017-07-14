William Pritchard: High-risk sex offender convicted of extortion, stalking — wanted in King County

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A high-risk sex offender, William Pritchard, is running under the radar in King County tonight.

The selfie he took shows him with a pot pipe in his mouth.

He’s a Level 3 sex offender — the worst of the worst and deemed by the state to be the highest risk to re-offend.

He’s wanted for failing to register with the Department of Corrections and for not reporting in to the King County Sheriff’s Office each week as he is required to do.

“He has convictions for extortion, stalking. Stalking in itself is a scary situation. A Level 3 sex offender stalking people, that’s scary,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “So, the guy’s out there and who knows who his next victim’s going to be.”

William Pritchard is 29 years old, 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know how to get him back on the map in King County, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to anonymously submit your information and get a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.