× Suspects crash car into Bellevue pot shop

BELLEVUE – Police are searching for the suspects who drove their car into a marijuana shop and then took off.

The incident shut down part of 116th Avenue northeast in Bellevue for almost an hour around 6 a.m. The road is now back open.

Police say no one inside the building was injured.

Bellevue police didn’t say what the suspects took, only that a burglary occurred.