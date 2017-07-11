Western Washington getting new 564 area code… say goodbye to 7-digit dialing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Western Washington residents will soon have to punch in the area code along with the telephone number in order to make a local call.
Starting July 29, all calls made within western Washington will require dialing the 10-digit telephone number.
That’s because a new area code — 564 — is being added throughout the region starting Aug. 28.
New telephone numbers in the 206, 253 and 425 territories will be assigned a 564 area code, initially starting with the 360 area code territory.
Current telephone numbers won’t change.
State regulators approved the new area code last year.
Here’s more information from CenturyLink:
- The current telephone number, including current area code, will not change.
- Those seeking new phone service after August 28, 2017, may be assigned a phone number with the 564 area code.
- Callers will need to dial area code + telephone number for all local calls on all telephone devices including landlines, cell phones etc.
- Callers will continue to dial 1 + area code + telephone number for all long distance calls.
- What is a local call now will remain a local call.
- The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
- Calling to reach 911 remains three digits. As well as 211, 811, 311 and 511, where available.