Western Washington getting new 564 area code… say goodbye to 7-digit dialing

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Western Washington residents will soon have to punch in the area code along with the telephone number in order to make a local call.

Starting July 29, all calls made within western Washington will require dialing the 10-digit telephone number.

That’s because a new area code — 564 — is being added throughout the region starting Aug. 28.

New telephone numbers in the 206, 253 and 425 territories will be assigned a 564 area code, initially starting with the 360 area code territory.

Current telephone numbers won’t change.

State regulators approved the new area code last year.

Here’s more information from CenturyLink: