SEATTLE — Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman loves Wingstop restaurants so much he’s adding another franchise.

Sherman tweeted out “go check out my new Wingstop in North Seattle!”

Go check out my new Wingstop in North Seattle. 10002 Aurora Ave N Ste 42 Seattle 98133 pic.twitter.com/VhvZVd6t9e — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 8, 2017

The new location off Aurora Avenue is now open.

This is Sherman’s second Wingstop franchise. He opened up his first one at the Westwood Village in West Seattle last year.

Sherman says he has been a Wingstop customer since he was a kid.