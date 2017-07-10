Marco Antonio Vicente-Dominguez: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for double stabbing, attempted murder

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Edmonds police have identified 24-year-old Marco Antonio Vicente-Dominguez as the suspect in a double stabbing on Sunday at the Horizon Apartments.

He is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Detectives say he may also go by the name “Antonio,” or “Tonio” and was last seen wearing a blue Polo-style shirt and dark pants.

Detectives say he may have suffered an injury during the assault causing him to bleed.

The victims have been identified as a 30-year-old Edmonds resident who is originally from Guatemala and a 35=year-old Edmonds resident who is originally from Mexico. Both are still at Harborview Medical Center and remain in critical and serious but stable conditions.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to his arrest.