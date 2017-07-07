Neighbors help rescue family after serious rollover crash in north Seattle

SEATTLE — A family was rescued from their car after a serious rollover crash early Friday in Seattle’s Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Authorities were called around 5:00 a.m. to Roosevelt Way NE & NE 92nd St.

A neighbor told Q13 News that the crash was so loud it woke him up, and he rushed downstairs to try and help.

“The mother’s freaking out, trying to get her kids out of the car, the male is covered in blood and panicking – trying to force his way out of the car,” said Isaiah Griffith.

Griffith said eventually he worked with other neighbors to get the mom and her kids out of the car. Firefighters rescued the man.

Medics rushed the two adults and two children to the hospital.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

Roll over collision at 92/Roosevelt, 4 occupants transported to hospital for minor injuries. Roosevelt closed from 92nd to 94th. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 7, 2017