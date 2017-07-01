× TRAVEL ALERT: I-90 closed at Vantage

SEATTLE– A vehicle fire has shut down the westbound lanes of the state’s major east/west artery on the busy 4th of July holiday weekend. WSDOT issued a travel alert Saturday afternoon. The fire is at milepost 126 near the Ryegrass rest area.

Photo from a citizen of Hay Truck Fire W90 MP125. Firefighters working on brush fire moving east. jb pic.twitter.com/VHHmWAKC6F — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 1, 2017

Due to the fire fighting operations and smoke over the roadway, I-90 is closed at milepost 136. The Washington Department of Natural Resources rates that part of Kittitas County currently as moderate. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s in that part of the state this afternoon with gusty winds between 25-35 mph.

WSDOT does not have an estimated time of reopening.