Murder Mystery: $10,000 reward offered to help solve 4th of July holiday killing of Jeff Beach

KILLER WANTED IN LONG BEACH —

One of the best and busiest places to celebrate The 4th of July weekend in Washington state is at Long Beach in Pacific County.

Thousands hit the sandy 28-mile stretch to party, celebrate our nation’s independence, and enjoy the fireworks.

But two years ago — the beach became the scene of a brutal murder: 36 year old Jeff Beach was attacked on July 3rd and airlifted to Portland, where he died the next day.

Two years later, you can only imagine the heartache this holiday weekend now brings his family and friends — especially knowing his killers have still not been caught.

So now, Crime Stoppers and Jeff Beach’s family are giving anyone with information on the case a huge incentive to come forward – a $10,000 reward.

Keith and Laurie Beach say their son loved baseball and softball. “Jeff’s position was 3rd base. Jeff played ball, varsity ball in high school, played softball with teams that have gone to national tournaments.”

We recently talked to Jeff’s parents at the Russell Road Sports Complex in Kent. “This is a very special place where he spent time with teammates spent time with friends. After his murder, it's where his friends held his memorial. Jeff’s mom showed us a special bat honoring their son. “My cousin gave one to each of us,” said Laurie. “It says, 'In memory of Jeff T. Beach, 1978 to 2015. He went to bat for others.'”

Pacific County deputies say he was attacked and killed for sticking up for some women who were being harassed or abused. Jeff had been out that July 3rd night in Long Beach with a group of friends near 120th Pl., just down from the Sunrise Pacific Holiday RV park. He was found on a trail through the dunes.

Jeff’s dad has a message for his son’s killer. “First of all, I want to tell them that we forgive them,” said Keith. “I want them to come forward. We want to understand what happened that night. Things are pretty sketchy.

There are still so many unanswered questions. “It`s tough,” said Laurie. “I think not having closure makes it tougher, because there`s a lot of things we don`t know."

Their hope is that somebody will have a guilty conscience and finally come forward. They're partnering with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound to offer a $10,000 reward to help solve Jeff's murder. "The fact remains we know somebody is out there that committed this crime, or knows about it and we're challenging that person, or persons to come forward with the information, so that we can at least bring some closure to this family," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Jeff is the second child Keith and Laurie have lost. Their daughter died when she was 17. “You know, you work all your life, so that when you come time to retire that you can spend it with family, grandchildren and that`s something I`m not going to have,” said Laurie. To fight that feeling of loss and helplessness, they are continuing to share his case, knowing all it takes is one witness to do the right thing. “We`re really hoping that either the cowards that did it, or someone who knows the cowards that did it will step forward and provide the authorities with a little bit of information, so that they can hold those people accountable for what happened,” said Keith.

Jeff was at Long Beach for a softball tournament being played over the holiday weekend.

His parents are having to live with the loss of their son -- and without justice for his murder.

Someone knows who the killers are and it's time to come forward.

The call to Crime Stoppers is anonymous -- no one will know your name -- and again, that $10,000 reward will be yours if your information leads to the arrest in the case.

The number to call is 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.