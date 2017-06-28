Seattle police ask for help to identify suspects in Wedgwood Broiler burglary

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are trying to identify two suspects who broke into the Wedgwood Broiler Restaurant in north Seattle, caused a bunch of damage and stole money and valuables.

It happened about 20 minutes after the bartender left on June 1.

“Just a mess. Stuff everywhere. They opened all the drawers and everything. It took us all day just to clean up and repair, something we weren’t expecting," said manager Mike Hamman.

The two suspects pulled out a vent fan and one of them climbed through the hole in the wall to let the other one in. The restaurant opened in 1965.

"We get a lot of families nowadays and a lot of people who came here with their parents who still come with their parents, generations of people," said Hamman.

A burglary like this is rare in Wedgwood.

“I think that maybe they have been in here before, saw this as an easy target. Not a lot of crime around here or police presence. Just took the opportunity to get in,” said Hamman.

If you can identify the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to their arrest.

“If you own a small business, you can relate to this case. You pay a lot of insurance. You do a lot of upkeep on your business. Everybody gets hurt in a small business operation. They don’t have a lot of cash. They are just trying to live day to day and it’s suspects like this causing the damage and it’s just infuriating," said Ret. Det. Myrle.