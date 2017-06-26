× Seahawks training camp will begin July 30; tickets available Thursday

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday morning that their first training camp practice will be held July 30, and said they’ll have 11 practices open to the public through Aug. 16.

Fans who want to attend training camp can register for a spot at seahawks.com beginning Thursday at 10 a.m.

Registration will be first-come, first-served, and anybody younger than 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Season-ticket holders and Blue Pride members will have an exclusive window to grab spots as well. That info will be emailed to them Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fans will be charged $9 per person for transportation. Parking will be off-site, and a shuttle will be provided.