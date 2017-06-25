Are DIY projects worth it?

With plenty of home renovation shows on the air, we may be feeling confident enough to take on a new home project. But should we hire a professional instead?

We talked to the folks at PEMCO. They say before you may any decisions, think about what kind of project you plan on doing. “Repairs and maintenance are better than major renovations,” says Kristine Zewe, PEMCO Quality Analyst. “We recommend people stay away from things to do with their foundation, the structure, the roof. Anything that needs permits like electrical wiring, replacing your heating system.”

Zewe says if you try and do some of those major projects alone, you could end up with flooding or a fire. So make sure you’re hiring the right contractor for those jobs. When you do, make sure they’re licensed, bonded and insured. Never hire someone who comes to your front door since it could be a scam.

So is it worth trying a home improvement project yourself? Zewe says it depends on the job. If you try one, just make sure you buy or rent the tools you need.