× Meet Raja! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Meet Raja! The folks at Seattle Area Feline Rescue said his name means “Prince” and they said the name fits.

At 17-years-old he’s had a lot of adventures. He’s mellowed out a bit and has a calm and regal personality, but he still likes to still explore.

Raja came to the rescue a couple of months ago. Shelley Lawson, the development director at Seattle Area Feline rescue says his longtime owner had to give him up after becoming homeless.

All Raja needs is some daily medication and fluids. We’re told he gets along with pretty much everyone he meets, so he would be perfect for almost any household.

If you’re interested in adopting Raja, you can stop by the Seattle Area Feline Rescue in Shoreline. Or send an email to adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org.