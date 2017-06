SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man died Friday after an early-morning stabbing outside the Dick’s Drive-In in lower Queen Anne.

Seattle police say Leon Caril stabbed the victim in the chest, unprovoked. The victim died hours later at Harborview Medical Center.

While some are shocked it happened in Queen Anne, most people who spoke to Q13 News say the late-night spot’s crowd draws trouble.

