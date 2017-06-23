× DANIEL MOORE: Search on in Pierce County for escaped burglary suspect

TACOMA — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a burglary suspect who escaped on June 18th. Detectives say Daniel Moore was being held for a competency evaluation at the Maple Lane School in Grand Mound in Thurston County when he removed a window pane from a second story window and climbed out. He then scaled a fence surrounding the facility and evidence shows he broke into a nearby school.

“Daniel Moore is an extreme burglar who knows how to use tools to get into windows. He likes to break into churches, steal items from the church and then go sell them on social media,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer.

Deputies had arrested him earlier this year and believe he will strike again. ‘He’s probably out there doing burglaries in Western Washington because that’s definitely how he made his living before he was caught, convicted and sent off.

Moore is 6’03”, 180 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He has a black dragon tattoo covering his upper left arm. If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS.