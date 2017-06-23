Body of missing Mount Vernon hiker found at bottom of cliff at Chelan Butte

CHELAN, Wash. (AP) — Search crews on Friday found the body of a 31-year-old missing hiker in the Chelan area.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies began looking for Johnathan M. Taylor of Mount Vernon Thursday after family members said he was camping and they hadn’t heard from him.

A hiker also had found Taylor’s dogs on the north side of Chelan Butte.

A deputy found his car at the top of Chelan Butte Thursday.

Deputies and members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue found Taylor’s body Friday at the bottom of a steep embankment on the south side of Chelan Butte.

It’s unknown what caused Taylor to fall.