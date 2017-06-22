Suspected DUI driver crashes stolen car through police department gates, leads cops on chase

BREMERTON, Wash. — Police arrested a man accused of multiple felonies after he crashed through several gates early Thursday morning at the Bremerton Police Department.

According to Chief Steven Strachan, officers woke up the driver who had passed out in the driver’s seat of a running car parked at the entrance to the employee parking lot. After waking up, the driver accelerated through the metal security gate, entered the police parking lot and rammed a second gate in an attempt to escape.

Strachan said the driver led police on a chase to the area of Warren Avenue and Burwell Street where he then fled on foot. Officers chased the suspect a short distance and arrested him.

The car was reported stolen out of Olympia.

The suspect is being investigated for multiple felony crimes. A drug recognition expert was evaluating him for possible DUI charges.