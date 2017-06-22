× Canadian sniper sets world record, kills ISIS fighter with shot from 2.2 miles away

A Canadian sniper is believed to have set a world record after picking off an ISIS fighter from 2.2. miles away.

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of the Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target from 3,540 metres (2.2 miles),” the Canadian military said in a statement.

Shooting experts say the fatal shot comes at a world-record distance of 11,316 feet, and underscores just how sophisticated military snipers are becoming.

The new record was set with a McMillan TAC-50. The .50 caliber weapon is the largest shoulder-fired firearm that exists.

According to Fox News, the previous record was set by a British sniper at 3,280 feet.

“The spotter would have had to successfully calculate five factors: distance, wind, atmospheric conditions and the speed of the earth’s rotation at their latitude,” former U.S. Army Ranger Ryan Cleckner told Fox News. “Because wind speed and direction would vary over the two miles the bullet traveled, the true challenge here was being able to calculate the actual wind speed and direction all the way to the target.”

“Equipment is just a starting point. The shooter on a military team will surely be skilled enough to hold hard on the ‘aimpoint’ and fire the shot accurately,” he told Fox News. “The spotter member of the sniper team is responsible for telling the shooter the precise moment the atmospherics align with the calculations they’ve made. When it comes together, it’s ‘mission accomplished’.”