Rollover accident on northbound I-405 after Coal Creek Parkway created 7-mile backup

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A rollover accident on northbound I-405 after Coal Creek Parkway created a 7-mile backup on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

“If you have to travel, delay your trip,” WSDOT tweeted at 3:20 p.m.

The rollover accident was blocking the three left northbound lanes.

WSDOT said the northbound I-405 backup stretched all the way to State Route 167. The southbound backup was 5 miles, WSDOT said.

But at about 4:05 p.m., WSDOT said the highway had opened up.

The Bellevue Fire Department’s crews extricated the sole occupant trapped in the rollover accident and took his to the hospital. “Minor injuries,” State Patrol Trooper Rick Johns tweeted of the sole occupant.

There were no immediate details on what led to the rollover crash.

