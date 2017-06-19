× Traffic shut down in Seattle’s Belltown after suspicious package found

SEATTLE – Police were investigating a suspicious package after arresting bank-robbery suspect Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened in Belltown, police said, and the suspect was arrested near 5th and Battery.

Roads in the area was closed during the investigation. All lanes of Battery St. were blocked between 2nd and 5th Aves., and 3rd Ave. was blocked between Wall St. and Bell St.

Police said to avoid the areas.

This breaking news story will be updated as details become available.